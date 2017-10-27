Man ruining life with ‘toxic’ relationship

Daniel Charles Cornish (43), of Rouge Bouillon, was released from custody after spending the equivalent of five months inside awaiting sentencing for repeated breaches of a ten-year restraining order imposed in 2014.

He was sentenced to 180 hours of community service and 12 months probation for breaching the order, breaking and entering a flat in Westmount Road in July, committing a common assault on a woman and causing malicious damage to property in a flat.

Cornish thanked Relief Magistrate Nuno Santos Costa for setting him free and said he would do his best not to appear in court again.

However, Mr Costa responded: ‘I can assure you that if you do, then you won’t be thanking me.’

He added: ‘If there is another breach of this restraining order and it comes before me, then I will consider I do not have the power to deal with it. You will be sent to the Royal Court, meaning the sentence could be considerably longer than the maximum one-year imprisonment this court has the power to impose.’

Mr Costa said that the relationship between Cornish and the victim could be described as ‘toxic’.

‘It has, in part, caused your life to spiral in the wrong direction completely. This continual attachment is going to ruin your life if it carries on,’ said Mr Costa.

He said the defendant had breached the restraining order on a number of occasions and expressed the view that the only way forward for both Cornish and the woman was to have no contact whatsoever for any reason. ‘The court is conscious that the woman has been in touch with you,’ said Mr Costa.

In sentencing Cornish, he said: ‘You entered the flat uninvited when you were drunk. You frightened her and caused damage to her flat and she should never feel frightened in her own home.’

In November last year Cornish was sentenced to 13 months in custody by the Royal Court, seven months of which was for breaching the restraining order and a further six months for being in breach of a community service order.

He was given a ten-year restraining order in 2002 when he was convicted of harassing the same woman, but she later applied to have the order revoked when the pair decided to rekindle their relationship.