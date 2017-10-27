Jersey comedian ‘manipulated’ women for naked photos

Adam Blampied (pictured right), a former member of the Beta Males sketch group, admitted on social media to ‘repeatedly messaging’ fans of his YouTube videos to ask them to send naked photos of themselves.

The former Victoria College student, who now lives in the UK, has become known for posting videos online about wrestling as part of the WhatCulture channel, some of which have gained over one million views.

He recently left WhatCulture, along with several colleagues, to start a new YouTube channel – Cultaholic – which had been due to launch next month. However, a statement from the new channel said the launch had been delayed because of Mr Blampied’s actions.

In a statement, Mr Blampied said that he would be taking time away from creating YouTube videos to seek ‘professional help’. There is no suggestion that Mr Blampied acted illegally.

In the statement, the 30-year-old says: ‘I want to publicly apologise for actions in my private life over the past few years. I have falsely claimed to several women via social media that I was in an open relationship with my girlfriend as a means to repeatedly message them and encourage them to send me images of themselves.

‘I didn’t make threats or offer perks in exchange, but I exploited my growing public position and often my friendships with these women all to fuel my ego.

‘By manipulating them in this manner, and acting completely inconsiderately of their feelings as I asked for these pictures, I have violated their trust and my girlfriend’s trust.’

Mr Blampied was part of the critically acclaimed sketch group The Beta Males, which recently disbanded following a farewell tour which included a show in Jersey.

Advertising

In his statement he added: ‘Rather than being a feminist and an ally, I have been selfish and misogynistic in my disregard of those I considered friends. This is hypocritical, pathetic and unacceptable behaviour which is why I am choosing to make this a public statement, in order to pledge to becoming a better man, and hopefully, encouraging the young men who follow me not to emulate my behaviour.

‘I own what I have done and during my time away from YouTube, I will be focusing on getting professional help and coming to terms with the choices I made and the relationships I’ve broken.

‘To everyone I’ve hurt and to the many more that I’ve now disappointed, I’m so sorry. I promise that I will learn from this and, even though it does not at all excuse what I’ve done, I will be better.’

A statement from Cultaholic posted on Twitter said that the business has ‘come to the mutual decision’ to delay the launch of its new YouTube channel.

‘While everyone at Cultaholic certainly does not condone Adam Blampied’s actions, we all recognise that in choosing to make this situation public he’s taken responsibility for what he’s done and fully support his decision to seek professional help,’ the statement said.