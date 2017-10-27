Instructors do a spot of fundraising for charity

They are slapping multi-coloured stickers on their vehicles in the hope that customers and others will pay to put a name or message on each spot.

Brian Beadle, president of the Jersey Driving Instructors Association, said that the idea came about after one of their members heard about a fund-raising relay being undertaken by instructors in the UK. The Big Learner Relay Pudsey top box is relayed from one driving school car to the next over a15-day period.

He said that because a similar relay was not possible in Jersey, they had decided to get involved in another fund-raising idea, which was for people to pay to be able to sign a spot on instructors’ cars up to BBC Children in Need Day on Friday 17 November.

‘There is a serious outbreak of multi-coloured spots amongst the Jersey driving instructors,’ said Brian. ‘Cars have been spotted around town covered in spots and there is no known cure unless people sponsor a spot by signing their name on the spot between now and 17 November and handing over some cash on the spot. Can you spot the theme here?’

Brian said that about half of the Island’s 32 instructors were taking part and that they had 250 spots with which they were hoping to raise £2,000 for BBC Children in Need. The States Fire and Rescue Service are also supporting the campaign and spots will be appearing on three of their vehicles.