Hundreds of high-rise flats to get sprinklers

All of the 11 blocks currently administered by Andium Homes already meet Jersey’s strict fire safety requirements and none were found to have combustible cladding similar to the kind used on the North Kensington tower, which burned down in June killing up to 80 people.

However, the States-owned company has decided that on top of the various checks it carried out on its buildings in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy, sprinklers will also be fitted. The project – which it is estimated will cost Andium around £3 million – will begin immediately with the devices being fitted inside the flats at Convent Court that are currently being refurbished. As further buildings are refurbished they will also be added and then retrospectively fitted in those where no work is planned.

Andium Homes chairman Frank Walker said the decision meant that the organisation was ‘ahead of the game’ when it came to safety.

‘Grenfell Tower came as an unbelievable shock to everyone and has really raised the bar in as far as safety is concerned,’ he said. ‘We have reacted immediately and satisfied ourselves all our units meet the correct standards but we are anticipating that sprinklers are going to become the new norm.’

He added that the roll-out of the sprinklers, which will be installed in individual flats, would take time and tenants should not worry if they did not have one immediately.

‘The people living in high-rises in Jersey who won’t have sprinklers fitted immediately haven’t got anything to worry about. The building requirements in Jersey are very strict and we exceed them – their safety is well secured and well assured,’ he said.

The news of Andium’s decision to install the sprinklers comes just weeks after combustible cladding was found on a high-rise residential home.

The parish of St Helier, which owns St Helier House Residential Home, is now spending £30,000 to correct what it said were serious defects in fire safety.

However, because of the cost of additional works required to ensure compliance with modern safety regulations, St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said, the parish had no choice other than to implement the planned closure of the home. The home’s 44 residents have decided to stay but no new residents will be accepted.

It was announced this week that a memorial service requested by survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire will be held six months on from the deadly blaze.

Some 1,500 free tickets will be made available for the event in St Paul’s Cathedral, which is themed around remembrance, hope and unity.

Survivors, bereaved families, members of the emergency services who responded on the night and representatives from local faith groups will be invited to the service on 14 December.

Shahin Sadafi, chairman of the survivors group Grenfell United, said: ‘We hope that by gathering together to remember the tragedy, we can begin to heal our community with the support of the whole country. United together we can help light the way for what will undoubtedly be a long road ahead.