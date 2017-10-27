Hopes that a miss produces a hit

But for one Jersey singer-songwriter a missed bus paved the way for a collaboration with a famous mixing engineer – who has worked with the likes of One Direction and Calvin Harris.

And thanks to that partnership, Jordan Burrows has this week released a single entitled If Only.

The 22-year-old – who released his debut single in 2014, which saw him win the Best Unsigned Male category at the Best of British Unsigned Music Awards by public vote – is now hoping Islanders will help him climb the charts with his latest release.

It was a chance encounter for Jordan, who began writing music at the age of 12, that led to the single.

In 2010 – five years before he won his award, which led to him writing pop songs for other artists – Cam Buchan, a producer known as Glance, visited Jersey and saw Jordan perform at Gorey Fete.

‘An hour in the difference and it may never have happened,’ Jordan said.

‘Glance was meant to leave before I came on stage but he had missed his bus. I wasn’t even sure if I was going to perform that day, as I had a flight to catch later on.’

The producer took a note of the aspiring musician’s name but it was not until 2015, after Glance spotted a song Jordan had written and posted online, that he emailed the former Hautlieu pupil and asked if the pair could work together.

Advertising

From there a creative partnership kicked off – although the pair have yet to meet in person – which involved them sending each other music back and forth for the other to edit.

‘A year ago I started to think the songs I was writing were good enough to release and went to Jersey Arts Trust, who funded me so I could buy equipment to produce music myself,’ said Jordan, who is from St Ouen. ‘The One Foundation also gave me funding, allowing me to release, market and produce the whole EP.’

It was through this funding that Jordan was able to seek out a mixing engineer with a strong track record, Arthur Indrikovs – who has worked with Calvin Harris and One Direction. Mr Indrikovs listened to the pair’s work and agreed to work on their music.

The three never actually met throughout the making of the EP.

Advertising

Jordan said that Mr Indrikovs worked on the song for a week, making it ‘radio worthy’.

Following that, Jordan and Glance set to work sending the song to distributors, shooting the music video and creating artwork for the single and posters – which Jordan worked on himself.

If Only was released on Apple Music and Spotify on Wednesday.