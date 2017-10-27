Gas Place: Drivers ignore no-entry signs

The changes were introduced following the death of a three-year-old on a nearby road, where one business owner says she sees drivers repeatedly ignore the signs and drive towards oncoming traffic on a daily basis.

Ana Gomes, owner of Splendida hairdressers adjacent to the new no-entry signs at Gas Place, said: ‘It is happening everyday. I was washing a client’s hair the other day and she counted three people going through the no-entry signs in seven minutes.’

Last month, parish authorities blocked traffic from driving down Gas Place and onto Oxford Road as part of safety changes recommended following the death of Clinton Pringle. The Scottish infant was knocked down and fatally injured on Tunnell Street – on the other side of the Millennium Town Park – in June last year.

Since Friday 29 September, traffic turning into Gas Place from Bath Street can now go only as far as Apsley Road before coming to the no-entry sign. Vehicles then have to turn north up Apsley Road, which is one way. Vehicles can come south down Chevalier Road, which is also one way, from Stopford Road, but once they reach Gas Place they can only turn right and back up Apsley Road. Traffic is blocked from travelling through to Oxford Road by bollards.

Yesterday, a JEP reporter photographed one motorist driving the wrong way up Chevalier Road before being met by a motorbike and a van driving in the right direction. After being confronted by a resident, the driver, who would have had to have travelled through two no-entry signs, had to reverse back down the road.

The resident who confronted the driver asked not be named, but added: ‘Some people just don’t care. It has been like this for a month, but still people are ignoring the signs. They are clear enough.’

Meanwhile, another driver was pictured entering a road despite it being marked no entry. The car reached the bollards between Gas Place and Oxford Road before it reversed. St Helier officials have warned that they will now be cracking down on motorists who ignore the signs, saying that drivers could face fines of up to £1,000.

Mrs Gomes added: ‘I saw one person crash into the no-entry sign on the bollard [between Gas Place and Oxford Road]. You can see it is bent. They have just not seen it and bumped straight into it.

‘I also saw someone coming down here [Chevalier Road] and they just went bang into the railings [which separate the road from the Millennium Town Park].’

Another resident who lives on Apsley Road said the volume of traffic had increased on the road, making the area noisier for residents at night. Previously, only cars accessing premises on the road would have had a need to use it. Now drivers coming from Chevalier Road need to travel up it too to get back onto the main road at Stopford Road.