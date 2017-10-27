Call for more States funding for weight-loss operations

And a UK-based bariatric surgeon, who performs the surgery for Islanders, has said that weight-loss operations are the only reliable way to put people with type 2 diabetes – the most common form of diabetes – into remission.

The surgeon, Nick Carter, said that because of this the operation paid for itself within 18 months.

Between ten and 12 Islanders have weight-loss surgery in the UK, paid for by the Health Department, every year.

The surgery costs about £8,000 per person and there are currently 168 Islanders deemed as being at significant risk of a serious medical condition waiting for an operation.

Dr Peter Bates, a consultant at the Diabetes Centre at Overdale, said that more than 2,000 Islanders would be eligible for weight-loss surgery if Jersey had the funding to implement official National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines.

According to the guidelines, anyone who has a body mass index of 35 or over [a healthy BMI is measured as being between 18.5 to 24.9.] and was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within the past ten years or is at risk of a serious medical condition should be considered for bariatric surgery. Islander Lisa Neil (47) had States-funded surgery in July. Before the operation she weighed 17 stone 8 lb and had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015. Since surgery she has lost 4 stone 9 lb.

She said: ‘I think there should be more funding allocated for surgery because it’s a life-changing operation and so many people could benefit from it.

‘In the long term I am saving the States money because I no longer need prescriptions and I am not prone to as many health complications now.

Advertising

‘I know how lucky I am to have been given this opportunity and I’m not going to let anyone down.’

Islander Julie Virks (52) paid privately for weight-loss surgery in August. Before her operation her BMI was 38.

She said: ‘Before my surgery I suffered from poor health due to my excess weight, frequently struggling for breath and passing out. Surgery was a last resort after 30 years of failing to maintain a healthy weight. For me I now have freedom and so much more energy – I can go out walking my dogs and not end up in hospital. This surgery changes lives.’

Mr Carter, who performs almost all the States-funded operations, said: ‘The bottom line is people who are seriously obese with medical problems cost the States money in the long run.

Advertising

‘There is an absolute must to perform surgery, especially for people who have type 2 diabetes. Figures show that 65 per cent of those with type 2 diabetes having surgery are off medication after two years.

‘In England we are only operating on about one per cent of people who are eligible for surgery under NICE guidelines. We just don’t have the sufficient infrastructure to operate on 100 per cent of those who eligible. There is a worldwide obesity crisis and the only way to stop that is prevention.’

A group of Islanders have now launched a support group for those who have had, or are due to have, a weight-loss operation, after feeling frustrated by negative comments about the surgery. It can be found by searching Jersey WLS Support on Facebook or sending an email to jerseywlsgroup@gmail.com.