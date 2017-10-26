Advertising
White Audi caught fire after collision
THE States police are appealing for witnesses after a road accident near the main gates to St John’s Manor led to a white Audi estate catching fire and the driver being hospitalised.
The collision happened between 6 am and 6.25 am on Thursday 26 October at the junction of La Rue de la Mare Ballam and Le Neuf Chemin.
Anyone who may have been driving in the area or who has any information has been asked to contact the police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
