Tourism boss hails industry developments

Fiona Kerley, president of the association and managing director of the Ommaroo Hotel, said that the possibility of an inter-island ferry service as well as a new hotel opening in St Helier was ‘encouraging’ for the sector as they both should attract more visitors to the Island.

As reported, a £16 million development to build a Premier Inn at Charing Cross is under way, with the hotel due to open in 2018. Meanwhile, Condor has said it hopes to trial a foot-passenger ferry service between Jersey and Guernsey next year, as part of a States plan to increase travel between the two islands.

‘I am excited about the possibility of an inter-island ferry service,’ Mrs Kerley said while speaking at an event aimed to educate students about the industry organised by Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the Education Department. ‘If it wasn’t for our visitors that conversation would not have happened. The new Premier Inn is going to put Jersey on the map and that is really encouraging.

‘We need to do more to get people looking at Jersey as somewhere to come for a city-break rather than just a summer holiday.

‘The tourism industry in Jersey is holding everything together at the moment. It’s unmeasurable how much the industry indirectly supports the Island’s economy and if we don’t support that we will see a lot of our cultural and heritage background disappearing.’

According to latest search figures recorded by Super Breaks – which provide tailor-made travel experiences – there has been a 25 per cent increase in people looking for Jersey holidays online compared to the previous quarter, with bookings for 2017 breaks up by as much as 53 per cent compared to last year.

Visit Jersey, together with Super Break, have now introduced tailor-made weekend breaks.

Adam Caerlewy-Smith, head of marketing at Visit Jersey, said: ‘Super Break’s figures show there is a real interest in Jersey. To help visitors make the most of their visit we have created a series of special itineraries available through Super Break, so whether you’re looking to relax, revitalize and reconnect you’ll find the perfect holiday for you.’