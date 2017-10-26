Tenancy scheme: 33 disputes sent to the resolution service

According to information released in response to a freedom of information request, tenants were successful in 28 per cent of the cases, landlords in 32 per cent and the award was split between the two in 40 per cent of cases. It was not possible to differentiate between disputes involving ‘entitled’ and ‘registered’ accommodation, which the person who asked for information requested.

The figures follow an exchange in the States earlier this month in which backbenchers raised concerns about the MyDeposits-run scheme, which specifies that landlords and letting agents must place their tenancy deposits with the company within 30 working days of receiving them from tenants.

MyDeposits take a £20 administration fee, plus GST, from each secured deposit. The company says deposits should be returned to tenants within five working days, if there is not a dispute. If the tenant and the landlord cannot agree over any deductions from the deposit, the issue can be settled with the UK-based company acting as a mediator.

Grouville Constable John Le Maistre was among those who raised concerns about the scheme, which he said was taking too long to return deposits.

Housing Minister Anne Pryke said she was aware of some such complaints and steps had been taken to improve the service.

More than 6,000 deposits have gone through the scheme since it started.

The response to the freedom of information says: ‘The introduction of a tenancy deposit scheme provides protection for tenants’ deposit money for the duration of a tenancy. A tenancy deposit scheme brings full transparency to the process and ensures that only reasonable deductions can be made from a deposit, in an apportionment that has been agreed by both the landlord and the tenant. This, in turn, leads to a more professional approach to the handling of deposit money.’