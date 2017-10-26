Proposition to cut red tape holding businesses back

Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel has lodged a proposition, which if approved, would enable him to be able to liaise directly with the Howard Davis Farm Trust to discuss potential new uses of the 40 vergées of publicly owned land, without requiring States approval each time.

Howard Davis Farm, which is on Route de la Trinité in Trinity and where the Environment Department is based, was donated to the States by businessman and philanthropist Thomas Benjamin Frederick Davis in 1927, on the condition that it should be used as a centre for the development of experimental agriculture and to educate Islanders on the practice.

In recent years, however, the States has passed laws changing this covenant so that the land can be now leased for other purposes such as light industry, warehousing and for a commercial dairy, albeit maintaining the ‘original charitable purposes’ of Mr Davis’s gift.

Under the laws, a set proportion of the rental income earned through the land is passed to the Howard Davis Farm Trust, which passes the money on to agricultural and environmental causes.

Now, Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel has lodged a proposition with the intention of cutting red tape and allowing alternative uses of the land to be progressed more easily. Under the 2008 law, which allowed the land to be let out for different purposes, a number of permitted alternative uses were set out in a schedule annexed to the legislation. The schedule can currently only be updated by States approval.

The report accompanying Deputy Noel’s proposition says that this process is holding back existing tenants from developing their businesses.

It says: ‘Jersey Property Holdings’ management of the land since the law was passed has shown that the number of disparate uses, and the rate of change of the business needs of many of the tenants, is problematic to administer in terms of the time and resources required to amend the schedule by consent of the States.

‘A consequence of this is that some land-use applications have not progressed, and others are now taking place, which are not strictly in accordance with the schedule to the law.

‘The principal purpose of this proposed revision to the law is therefore to enable the Infrastructure Minister, in conjunction with recommendations from JPH, to liaise with the trust to agree future uses of the land, having regard to the needs of States departments, charitable organisations, and private tenants – and the aims of the Trust.’