Not such a dog's life...
A DOG’S life in Jersey really isn’t that bad at all, a new survey suggests.
Research carried out by new local company whizzDog.com reveals that around one-third of all hotels, bars and restaurants in the Island now welcome well-behaved pooches.
The website provides local and visiting dog owners with information about where they can take their dogs.
The survey also unearthed 19 dog-friendly shops, including Voisins, de Gruchy, White Stuff and Ransoms Garden Centre.
There are an estimated 8,500 canines living in the Island.
