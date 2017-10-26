Not such a dog's life...

Research carried out by new local company whizzDog.com reveals that around one-third of all hotels, bars and restaurants in the Island now welcome well-behaved pooches.

The website provides local and visiting dog owners with information about where they can take their dogs.

The survey also unearthed 19 dog-friendly shops, including Voisins, de Gruchy, White Stuff and Ransoms Garden Centre.

There are an estimated 8,500 canines living in the Island.