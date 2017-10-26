GCHQ help out with cyber-security

Following discussions with the States of both islands, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has agreed to create a Channel Islands section of its Cyber Information Sharing Partnership, which operates as part of Government Communications Headquarters – the UK’s intelligence and security organisation.

The partnership provides a ‘real-time’ online forum for government bodies and businesses to exchange information on potential online threats and vulnerabilities. It is hoped that the new partnership will help Channel Island firms to keep up to date on the latest national and global cyber-threats, as well as allowing them to share any relevant information which they may have.

Senator Paul Routier said: ‘If Jersey is to continue to thrive as a prosperous and stable economy in the 21st century, we will need to ensure that we have the strongest possible grounding in cyber security and resilience.

‘The opportunity to participate in the UK government’s Cyber Information Sharing Partnership is a valuable step on the road to achieving this goal.’

The States has announced that it is running a free workshop for businesses who are interested to find out more on 27 October, tickets for which can be reserved at eventbrite.co.uk/e/cyber-security-workshop-tickets-38589917482?aff=ehomecard.

Earlier this year, a number of Jersey businesses fell prey to the WannaCry virus.