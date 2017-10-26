Britain in Bloom: Crossed fingers in three parishes news

St Brelade, St Helier and St Saviour are representing the Island in the Royal Horticultural Society’s nationwide community gardening competition, which involves more than 3,000 groups across villages, towns and cities throughout the UK.

This year the three parishes are up against 75 other finalists – including Sark.

The parishes qualified to take part earlier this year after UK judges came over to the Island and shortlisted them for their respective awards. St Helier took the top honours in the local Parish in Bloom contest and is now hoping to continue its success from last year, when it won gold in the Large Town category.

Meanwhile, St Aubin, in St Brelade, is in the running for the Village category. Last year the parish was crowned champion in the Small Coastal Region category.

And St Saviour – which entered the contest for the first time last year and won silver gilt in the Town category – is again in the finals for the Town category this year.

The results of the competition are due to be announced at an awards ceremony tomorrow evening in the Welsh seaside town of Llandudno.