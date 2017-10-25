Roadworks dash half-term hopes of easier rush hours

The Infrastructure Department has said that it timed essential repairs to the traffic lights system at the bottom of Gloucester Road to take place when the schools were closed, as traffic volumes tended to be lighter, but vehicles have been backing up in the area.

Some drivers have vented their frustration about the congestion on the JEP’s Facebook page.

Chris Day wrote, ‘I spent 50 minutes in Les Jardins car park – that was nice’, Debbie Reynolds suggested, ‘Stop the roadworks happening all at once’ and Nicky Woodhouse commented, ‘Maybe do repairs and roadworks on the main roads during the night as they do in the UK?’

Peak-time travel chaos has been caused by the combination of lane closures in Gloucester Road and on the Esplanade and temporary lights in place to control traffic flows.

‘These lights are not as efficient or flexible as normal lights and cannot offer the capability to control traffic as usual,’ a spokeswoman for Infrastructure said.

‘Additionally, turning off the lights removes the emergency services ‘hurry call’ function. Therefore a lane has been provided for emergency services vehicles on Gloucester Street which allows them to bypass some of the congestion.’

However, normal service is due to be resumed from tomorrow evening’s rush hour traffic, as work is on schedule to finish late tomorrow afternoon.

Until then, the department said, its engineers would be on site at peak times monitoring and adjusting the temporary signals to help pedestrians cross the road and to keep traffic moving.