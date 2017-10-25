Publish reform progress report, States chief told

Last week, Chief Minister Ian Gorst announced that public services would undergo a major ‘back-to-basics’ review under the stewardship of new chief executive Charlie Parker – a move that is thought likely to lead to spending cuts, workforce reduction and a redesign of how services are run.

Mr Parker is due to be assisted by a team of four top UK consultants for a sixmonth period, who are collectively being paid as much as £700,000 for their services.

In a blog post, the Institute of Directors’ chairman, Chris Clark, said that the review must be transparent to ‘engender the trust’ of Islanders, companies and the States workforce and called for Mr Parker to publish a progress report ahead of next year’s general election in May.

‘Islanders, business owners and States’ colleagues will benefit from a clearly stated purpose, which in turn can drive improved staff morale,’ he writes.

‘If a positive-change culture can be achieved in the next six months and evidenced to our members and Islanders alike, no further scrutiny will be required from the Institute of Directors, the Chamber of Commerce, unions, the media and Islanders, I am sure...

‘In fact, to ensure transparency, we the Institute of Directors will extend an invitation to Mr Parker today, requesting that he provides a progress report to industry in March 2018.’

Following last week’s announcement, Unite the union regional representative Nick Corbel criticised the States for publicising the review before notifying their employees and for the cost of the consultancy team.

Mr Clark expresses similar concerns in his blog post.

‘I admit, when I read the news initially, I had mixed opinions. Positive to see an experienced chief executive with a track record of major public sector change accolades for improving education levels and public service appointed,’ he writes.

‘But this was tempered with my concern regarding the additional appointments which will total the princely sum of circa £700k (£1,350 x 4 people x 5 days x 26 weeks), for the initial six-month period.’

He adds: ‘At the moment, I would say that the Union have reacted understandably and strongly in defence of their members...

‘I admit, if I were a civil servant right now, I would be concerned by some of the media comments about perceived cuts, but as we all know, the States of Jersey is a pretty resilient beast when it comes to change.’

Meanwhile, Deputy Simon Brée, chairman of the Economic Affairs Scrutiny Panel, said that he agreed that States expenditure needed to be reviewed, but that he would be opposed to the outsourcing of services.

‘The amount we pay is very high in delivering services to the public. This [review] could and should have been done a few years ago,’ he said.

‘If the cost savings these consultants can deliver are far in advance of what others can, then brilliant, but I do question why we keep going to the UK.’

He added that outsourcing would be a ‘problem’ because the States was one of the largest employers in the Island.