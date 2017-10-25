Plea for remembrance of the ‘new’ veterans

Last year the Jersey branch of the Royal British Legion spent about £90,000 assisting veterans and their families but they say more Islanders are in need of help.

‘For many people, remembrance is associated with the fallen of the First and Second World Wars,’ Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Smith, vice-chairman of the Jersey branch, said.

‘While we will always remember them, the Royal British Legion wants to raise awareness of a new generation of veterans and service personnel that need our support.’

The local branch says there are up to 5,000 serving service personnel, veterans and their dependants living in the Island.

The focus of this year’s campaign is to appeal to those who have recently served or who are currently serving in the British Armed Forces, as well as their dependants, to come forward if they need emotional or financial support.

This year’s appeal is due to be launched at 6.30 am on Friday, when a special video message from the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, will be posted on the Legion’s Facebook page.

‘People who have served in the Armed Forces are used to being self-dependent and capable of dealing with what comes,’ Sir Stephen said.

‘Many find it really difficult to ask for help, but when they know that support is there, it can be life changing. The Royal British Legion is there to help and support them. The important thing is to get that help.’

As part of the campaign and in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday on 12 November there will be banners on LibertyBus buses and special packs will be distributed to the Island’s primary schools asking each pupil to write a message of thanks to members of the armed forces. The Poppy Shop at Picquet House in the Royal Square a will also sell merchandise.