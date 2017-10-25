Peacemaker injured trying to stop row

Kyle Alexander Rea, who pushed the man, was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £500 in compensation to his victim after pleading guilty to grave and criminal assault.

Centenier David Curtis said that the incident happened at about 2.10 am on 24 September when the victim was trying to act as peacemaker.

The court heard that Rea (26), of Rue des Galet, St Lawrence, then turned his anger toward the victim and started headbutting the air, shouting ‘shut the f*** up’. Mr Curtis said: ‘He pushed the victim with both hands with such force it pushed him down. He broke his wrist when he fell to the ground.’

Advocate Jeremy Heywood, defending, said that this was not a premeditated attack and was ‘a momentary loss of control’. He submitted that the incident was entirely out of character for a man who was generally of good character and had a good work record.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘I accept that this was a single moment when you lost control.’