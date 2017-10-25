Lack of student loan scheme ‘deplorable’

Sir Anthony Seldon, the vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, also said that building relationships between Jersey’s Education Department and universities across the UK was ‘so important’.

Students in Jersey cannot access the UK’s Student Loan Scheme and the Island’s Student Loans Support Group has been lobbying the States to make changes to create its own loan system.

Earlier this month Chief Minister Ian Gorst said that a student loan scheme could be in place in the Island by next September, which would help parents from ‘middle-income’ families be able to afford to send their children to university.

Sir Anthony, who was in the Island while attending the Jersey International Business School graduation ceremony, said: ‘There are so many outstanding people living in Jersey and it’s very short-sighted not to be welcoming those people into British universities because of the lack of funding available to them. Clearly students having to fund all the money themselves is a significant disadvantage and I deplore it.

‘Building good relationships between the Island and the UK is so important and it’s short-sighted not to be developing those relationships. All those young people are going to come back to Jersey and support the Island again and we must do everything we can to encourage that relationship. I can’t see the financial situation changing soon with current pressures on the government in the UK.’

Meanwhile, Sir Anthony also said that Jersey should not have an issue recruiting teachers.

According to a recent freedom of information request, 46 out of 57 primary and secondary school teachers left the profession between September 2016 and August 2017 due to reasons other than retirement.

Between September 2015 and August 2016, 69 teachers left a primary or secondary school, with 46 of those leaving for reasons other than retirement. And a total of 76 teachers left the profession between September 2014 and August 2015, of which 62 were for reasons that were not retirement.

Sir Anthony said that the Island should be turning away teachers hoping to work here rather than facing issues recruiting them because he said it was a more attractive place to work than some areas in the UK which are not facing recruitment problems.

‘It’s rubbish that there are issues recruiting teachers because of stress,’ he said. ‘People need to know how to manage stress, not use it as a reason to be put off the profession.

‘There is too much paperwork for teachers now and some of those administration processes could be simplified. I don’t think teaching itself has become more stressful – teaching is the best profession in the world.

‘Jersey should be turning around boat loads of people wanting to be teachers here rather than saying they are having problems recruiting them. I think it would be quite easy to fix that. There are lots of areas in the UK which are much less attractive than Jersey and they are able to recruit teachers. We need to work on helping people realise how they can change the current problems.’