Grosnez graffiti

Ports of Jersey staff are now working to clear up the mess which included the letters ‘RIP’ scrawled onto the concrete approach to the lighthouse in blue paint.

The vandalism was discovered on Monday and the States police are investigating.

In June obscene graffiti was also daubed on the pier at St Brelade’s Bay in blue paint. A spokesman for the Ports of Jersey suggested the two cases could be linked.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the States police on 612612.