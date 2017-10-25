Divorcing? Take care with social media, says lawyer

Being well informed about the do’s and don’ts of social-media use after the breakdown of a relationship is even more essential in Jersey because of its ‘tight social network’, says Advocate Rose Colley, who heads the family law team at Viberts.

She added that people going through a divorce needed to be especially careful about the kind of photos or updates they chose to post online.

‘Even a seemingly innocent holiday photo can be used against you as evidence in court that you are having an affair, are cohabiting or have more financial resources than you have disclosed,’ she said. Advocate Colley also said that one of the most important pieces of advice she would give anyone going through a break-up or divorce was to ‘avoid posting anything online after a few drinks’.

Even if deleted, items that have been online can always be retrieved later by order of a judge.

In 2011 a divorcing couple in the US were forced to exchange the log-in information for their Facebook accounts as well as past dating website accounts such as Match and eHarmony so that evidence could be obtained.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that lawyers in the UK are increasingly using data from the Uber taxi app to catch out people having affairs, as the mobile phone app logs all journeys, locations, pick-ups and drop-offs and so can easily be used to track people.

A golden rule for anyone going through a difficult break-up to avoid embarrassment or, more seriously, defamation charges, according to Advocate Colley, is: ‘Don’t say anything on social media you wouldn’t say to your mother’s or grandmother’s face.’