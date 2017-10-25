Data breach at finance firm with large Jersey presence

Shortly before 10 pm on Tuesday evening Appleby, which has offices on the Esplanade, released a statement admitting it was the subject of a 'data security incident' in 2016 and some of the data it holds was 'compromised'.

The statement was published after the legal and financial services firm was contacted with inquiries by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists – the body which led the investigation into the huge Panama Papers data leak last year – and other media organisations.

Full report in tomorrow's JEP.