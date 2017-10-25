Advertising
Data breach at finance firm with large Jersey presence
A LEADING offshore finance firm with a large Jersey presence fell prey to a cyber attack last year which may have exposed sensitive and private client data, it has been revealed.
Shortly before 10 pm on Tuesday evening Appleby, which has offices on the Esplanade, released a statement admitting it was the subject of a 'data security incident' in 2016 and some of the data it holds was 'compromised'.
The statement was published after the legal and financial services firm was contacted with inquiries by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists – the body which led the investigation into the huge Panama Papers data leak last year – and other media organisations.
Full report in tomorrow's JEP.
