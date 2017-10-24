Petty Debts Court may get the power to handle bigger claims

New legislation, tabled by Chief Minister Ian Gorst, aims to reduce the workload and cost of claims being dealt with by the Royal Court and increase the speed with which lower-level cases are processed.

The changes were proposed by the Royal Court Rules Review Group after consulting legal professionals and members of the public.

Phil Boots, the founder of debt collection firm Cashback, welcomed the move, provided it did not produce too much extra paperwork.

‘I think it is a good thing, as the Petty Debts Court is more “user friendly” than the Royal Court,’ he said.

‘It is important, however, that if more higher-level claims are coming through the Petty Debts Court it does not become too onerous and you do not end up having lots of forms to fill in, like in the Royal Court.’

The review group’s recommendation, which is included in Senator Gorst’s proposition, says that the maximum claim amounts for the Petty Debts Court have not been updated since 2000.

‘The group considers that simply to increase limits to £15,000 or £20,000 would achieve no more than to restore the Petty Debts Court jurisdiction to the equivalent level to the current limit when it was fixed in 2000 (although not brought into force until 2004),’ the proposition says.

‘Such a change therefore only updates the jurisdiction to keep pace with inflation.

‘The group has therefore concluded that more significant change is required to deal with disputes of a level that quickly become uneconomic when conducted before the Royal Court.

‘Such disputes are also more likely to be disputes affecting Island residents such as less severe injuries from road traffic accidents, incidents in the workplace or relating to negligent medical treatment.

‘They might also cover neighbour disputes, negligent advice from a lawyer or smaller commercial disagreements, in particular between business partners.’

It adds: ‘All of these types of claim require early resolution, whether by a court or by a settlement facilitated in some manner. Generally they are not of a magnitude that require the formality of the Royal Court.’

Following the increase to a limit of £30,000, the group also proposes that an increase to £50,000 should be considered two years later. The proposals also seek to increase the amount that can be claimed in the Petty Debts Court in disputes over leases from £15,000 to £45,000.

The proposition is due to be debated on 12 December. If passed, it is proposed that the changes are introduced on 15 January 2018.