Online appeal after forest fire destroys home

Caryn Le Feuvre said their main home, Quinta Cabeça do Mato at Vila Seca, was hit by the ‘apocalyptic tornado fire’ on the night of 15 October.

A Gofundme.com page has now been launched in the hope of raising £100,000 to rebuild the home, to which the family say they have spent the last 27 years ‘dedicating’ their lives. Writing on the page, Ms Le Feuvre said the house contained special equipment for her daughter, Angela, who was born with cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair.

‘We have spent the last 27 years dedicating our lives to this beautiful organic permaculture farm, rebuilding, reforesting, renovating the land and have organised many great events,’ the online fundraising page says.

She added: ‘We lost our main home and specially adapted equipment for our daughter Angela.

‘Most of our land has also been burned. There is a miracle circle in the middle which is untouched where we have temporary accommodation. We are luckier than some, especially those who lost lives. ‘We have shared so much of ourselves over these years and we are still planning to open an Accessible Cultural Association in Nature but now we really need your help. Our first necessities are obviously for our daughter, Angela, who has cerebral palsy. We also need to rebuild our home which is in ashes on the floor and we need to reconstruct the rest of the farm buildings, watering systems, as well as to buy all the tools and farm equipment we need to maintain the land.’

Dozens of people died in the fires, which spread across the central and northern areas of the country.

To donate to the appeal visit: gofundme.com/regrowquintacabecadomato.