Move to use rates 'budget' for projects

Last month, St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft lodged a proposition calling for funds set aside in last year’s budget for the States to start paying parish rates in 2017 to be allocated pro rata to the parishes on a ‘no strings attached’ basis.

A total of £899,960.48 was left unspent, and is sitting in the Infrastructure Department’s budget, after the legislation which would have enabled the States to pay rates was blocked at the eleventh hour by Members after technical concerns were raised.

It was feared that the new laws would require the States to pay rates on main roads.

Infrastructure Minister Deputy Eddie Noel has now lodged an amendment calling for Mr Crowcroft’s proposition to be changed so that the money is spent only on infrastructure projects, if it is allocated to the parishes.

The report accompanying the amendment says: ‘I do not believe that, in this instance, the criteria for this Assembly to authorise ex-gratia payments has been met, as an alternative is available, which is what this amendment is proposing.

It adds: ‘I would still like the parishes to be able to benefit from the funds originally allocated for 2017.’

Earlier this month Treasury Minister Alan Maclean faced criticism for not including plans for the States to pay rates on its buildings in his 2018 budget.

The move came after St Clement Constable Len Norman wrote a letter to Senator Maclean on behalf of the Constables’ Committee, which was shown to the media and revealed that 11 Constables had rejected the plans, arguing that the proposals would not work unless there was also a commitment for the States to pay the Islandwide rate.

Senator Maclean said that as the Constables would be overseeing the implementation of the Rates Law in each of their parishes, he did not feel he could bring forward further proposals without their support.

St Helier would stand to be the main beneficiary of the States paying rates, receiving more than £600,000, while St Brelade and St Saviour stand to gain significant amounts also.

The proposition is due to be debated on 31 October.