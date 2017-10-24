Liberation out of action after damage discovered

The fast ferry had been scheduled to go into dry dock between 7 November and 13 December, but it has been taken out of service earlier than planned and will not return until December.

Four sailings were cancelled yesterday and Condor has said that all Liberation journeys have been cancelled until 6 November because of issues identified with three jet propulsion buckets on the vessel during an inspection in Guernsey performed on Monday.

While the fast ferry is not in service, the Condor Rapide will operate a cross-Channel route to maintain passenger links between St Malo and the Channel Islands, and additionally between the islands and Poole. Meanwhile, the Commodore Clipper will operate her usual services between Portsmouth and the islands.

Condor said that passengers affected by the boat’s withdrawal have been contacted and that it was helping customers to revise their travel plans. Customers can either transfer to another ferry service, or receive a full refund.

Paul Luxon, chief executive of Condor, said: ‘We are very disappointed that it’s necessary to make these changes and everyone understands how important it is for all our passengers to complete their journeys – especially during half term.

‘Immediately after the dive confirmed technical issues, our operations team began to implement our contingency plans and our customer care team called in extra staff and opened early.

‘We believe that with this plan in place, the overwhelming majority of customers will be able travel on the day they had originally booked. We apologise that these regrettable, but vital, changes to our schedule will cause disruption to our passengers.’

Nine Liberation rotations have been affected by the cancelled sailings. The company’s winter schedule – which includes a reduced sailing schedule – is due to come into force next week.

Condor have said there would be no customer disruption due to the Liberation entering dry dock because anyone who had booked a journey in that period had already changed their plans.