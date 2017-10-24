First study maps town’s 500+ trees

But this growing population is unlikely to cause too much consternation as it makes living and working in town better for all of us, and many species of animals as well.

The first study of its kind carried out by local charity Jersey Trees for Life has found that there are between 500 and 700 trees on the streets of the capital within the ring road, an area of 2.65 square kilometres in the parishes of St Helier and St Saviour.

Volunteers from the charity have been out and about during the past three months looking for and counting trees. They are armed with a special app on which 26 details about the trees are recorded, including species, age, height and diameter. Photos have also been taken of each tree.

Jersey Trees for Life volunteer co-ordinator Robin Hart said: ‘We’ve all been really surprised at just how many trees there are in the town area. The more you look, the more you see and there are some amazing species tucked away in corners of St Helier that most people won’t have even noticed.

‘Most trees are between five and 40 years old and in The Parade alone, there are 180 in total. We have some really beautiful specimens such as the Norwegian maple that’s located by the hospital and the awe-inspiring London plane by the town church, which is vast at 23m high with a 1.3m diameter.

‘It’s been fascinating and a real honour for us all to have been involved in this survey, collecting really valuable information for the Island.’

He added that the charity’s urban-tree survey was the first of its kind in Jersey and that he hoped it would continue, with future phases counting and recording trees on the edge of St Helier, as well as in other urban locations and important areas around the Island.

As Mr Hart explained: ‘Information gathered on the condition and density of the current tree population will be used as a foundation for future care and planning of the Island’s tree population, giving guidance for decisions about protecting important trees and regarding those that may need remedial work or replacing, as well as informing work to help monitor pests and diseases.’

Jersey Trees for Life, which was formerly known as Jersey Men of the Trees, is a registered Island charity which was founded in 1937 to protect, care for and educate about trees. Its projects have included Val de la Mare Arboretum, the Jersey Hedgerow Campaign, Adelina Wood, Birds on the Edge and the nationally recognised Alder Collection.

More information is available at jerseytreesforlife.org.