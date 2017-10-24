Coastguard warns storm-chasers not to endanger lives

The warning comes after Storm Brian hit the Island at the weekend bringing gale force winds with gusts of up to 59 mph.

Due to the conditions, Jersey Met issued a red warning for Saturday’s high tides, while parts of Victoria Avenue were closed on Saturday during the morning’s high tide.

Despite the weather a JEP reader took a picture of a person standing on La Rocque slip on Saturday morning.

Today, a spokesman from Jersey Coastguard said: ‘Through the use of social media, Jersey Coastguard has been urging the public to avoid coastal areas during periods of adverse weather experienced this weekend. We have been reminding people not to put themselves at risk by getting photos of waves and rough seas.

‘It’s not just your life you’re putting in danger – it’s also the lives of the emergency services.’

The weather is expected to become much calmer throughout the week with less chance of rain heading into tomorrow and Thursday.

Forecaster for Jersey Met Office Sharon Merren said: ‘It looks like the temperatures will still be warmer than average going into Wednesday and Thursday, with top temperatures predicted at 18°C.

‘A cold front from the north is set to return temperatures back to normal by the weekend.

‘Yesterday was the wettest day of the week with just a risk of drizzle over night tonight.

‘The weather is looking set to be drier this week than what was seen over the weekend.’