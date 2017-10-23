Relay for Life raises over £74,000

The event took place on 8 and 9 July, with 22 teams taking it in turn to walk around the track at FB Fields continuously for 24 hours. This year, over 250 team members and volunteers, both adults and children, were involved in the event which organisers say takes place overnight to underline the fact that cancer never sleeps.

Richard Hughes, chairman of Cancer Research UK Jersey, thanked Islanders for their support and for raising a magnificent sum.

‘I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part and contributed towards this year’s Relay For Life. To reach over £74,000 is an outstanding achievement and one that will go a long way towards supporting the important work of Cancer Research UK.

‘Cancer is a merciless disease but survival rates are improving and have doubled in the last 40 years.

‘These advances have been made possible by the commitment and enthusiasm of fundraisers. Every penny raised at Relay For Life will go towards important cancer research that really does have the ability to save lives.’

As well as obtaining sponsorship for the event, many teams fund-raise during the year which meant that the grand total for 2017 was £74,051.65.

Mr Hughes said that the funds would be used to support the Cancer Research UK’s Research Centre based at Southampton Hospital.

‘Many patients from Jersey are treated in Southampton – it is considered the local hospital for cancer treatment, as well as the closest hospital for clinical trials, as there is no research environment in Jersey,’ he added.

The next Relay for Life will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 7-8 July 2018.