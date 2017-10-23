Criminal cash bid to fund prison building project

A total of £6.5 million has been requested from the Criminal Offences Confiscation Fund to complete phase six of the prison’s building project, which includes adding a new secure gate house, vehicle lock and administration offices.

The COCF contains money seized from criminals as a result of confiscation orders or asset-sharing agreements with other jurisdictions which Jersey has aided in criminal investigations. Money in the fund is ring-fenced to be used for measures that prevent, suppress or deal with criminal conduct and its consequences.

Last week it emerged that the Island had been handed about £2.8 million after it seized money that a notorious pan-American cannabis smuggler had had hidden in the Island. The total seized in the Island amounted to just less than £6 million, but the pot was split with the United States, which was also involved in the operation. The proposed new building at La Moye Prison is the second of two buildings that will form the main entrance and new public face of the prison.

The building has been designed to link to the recently completed visitor block and to connect into the existing control room building.

The COCF has been used for other projects in the past, including the new States police station, the installation of a temporary office for Customs officers and new CCTV in St Helier.