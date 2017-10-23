Call for ministers to review Bailiff’s role

Proposals have been tabled by Chief Minister Ian Gorst to remove the Bailiff from the States Chamber and appoint an independent speaker. The changes would come into force at the first meeting of the new Assembly following the next general election in May 2018.

An amendment from Senator Philip Ozouf has called for a new Scrutiny panel to be formed focusing on the potential changes to the Bailiff’s role and how the office of speaker would be set up.

The role of the Bailiff, who for centuries has acted as both the Island’s chief judge and President of the States, has been the subject of debate and various reviews for many years.

If Senator Gorst’s proposals are approved, the changes would be brought into force in time for the first sitting of the newly elected States Assembly following the general election in May. However, an amendment from the Privileges and Procedures Committee has suggested pushing the date back to the first meeting of 2019.

In his proposition, Senator Ozouf pointed out that ministers and assistant ministers were not permitted to sit on Scrutiny panels because of a potential conflict of interest in reviewing legislation lodged by ministers.

He said: ‘The drafting of the legislation for the revised arrangements for the presiding officer is something that matters to all Members. Therefore this proposal allows, exceptionally, for a special panel capable of comprising ministers, members of Scrutiny and backbenchers.

‘This panel would need to be balanced in terms of views on the matter – that would also be up to the States to decide.’

He added that he hoped this would create a ‘fairer and more inclusive approach’.