Birthday drink-driver banned

First offender Daley Philip Anthony Knowles (34), of Rue d’Egypte, Trinity, was sentenced to 70 hours of community service and banned from driving for two years.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without due care and attention. He also admitted failing to let parish authorities know of a change in his address and was fined £200 for that offence.

Centenier Edgar Wallis told the Magistrate’s Court that just after midnight on 14 October the police were called to School Road outside Marks & Spencer in St Clement. They found a VW Golf parked at the side of the road with damage to the front nearside light.

The Centenier said that when Knowles spoke to the police officer he confirmed he was the owner and driver.

He failed a roadside breath test, the court heard.

The Centenier said that Knowles had been out since 3 pm and had made the mistake of driving home.

Advocate Estelle Burns, defending, said it had been the defendant’s birthday on the day of the offence. She also told the court that he had just started a job as a delivery driver and he now faced the prospect of losing that work as he no longer had a licence.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘I accept that this was an error of judgment but have no alternative but to ban you from driving.’