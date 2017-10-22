Guernseyman fined for drone misuse

Dane Wicks, of the parish of Forest, had been flying the device near the airfield when it was caught by a gust of wind.

As it flew towards a hangar at the east end of the airport, Wicks cut the power and it crash-landed next to the private jet.

Wicks’ DNA was found on the drone and he was arrested, Guernsey’s Magistrate’s Court heard.

The 27-year-old admitted using a drone within 150 metres of a congested area – the airport – and within 50 metres of a structure not under his control – the hangar – and was fined £1,500. The judge also ordered the destruction of the drone.

Advocate Tim Bamford said his client had been flying the drone in his garden, which was near the airport perimeter, when it had been caught by the wind.

He told the court that Wicks had full sight of the drone until he was forced to cut the power. ‘He attempted to do everything he could to mitigate the situation,’ he added.