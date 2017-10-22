Drugs case trio to face confiscation hearing

Darryn Rae (52), Antonio Miguel Spinola (35) and Michael Alan Palmer (65) were all jailed in May for between three and a half and four years. The case involved a large amount of imported cannabis and thousands of pounds in cash.

Rae has not contested the confiscation order and will find out the level at a hearing on Monday 30 October.

Meanwhile, Spinola and Palmer, who are both challenging the Crown’s call for a confiscation order, are due to appear before the Royal Court on Monday 18 December.

During the hearing the court could order the trio to hand over money gained from their offending.