Police warn of high tide 'disruption' and possible road closures tonight

This morning, at high tide, States police and honorary officers were dispatched to Havre des Pas, Victoria Avenue and St Clement's Coast Road, after sea spray and debris was reported coming over the sea walls.

A statement from the police said: 'High tide has now passed and thankfully all roads have remained open.

'High tide tonight is at 8.21 pm where it is anticipated that there will be further disruption.'

The force has asked Islanders to 'drive carefully' this evening around that time and advised that they will issue an update if any roads are closed.

They also thanked the honorary police for their assistance this morning.