Police investigate alleged assault and rucksack theft at Plat Douet
A MAN has alleged that he had his rucksack stolen and was assaulted by two other men in the early hours of Friday morning at Plat Douet.
The States police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information.
The alleged assault and theft took place between 12.30 am and 1 am on 20 October on Plat Douet Road, St Saviour, in the area outside Samuel Le Riche House.
The victim was a male in his thirties, who was wearing a bright blue jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information can contact the police on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
