Investigation launched after oil dumped

Almost 200 litres of waste engine oil was dumped at La Crête Quarry, near Anne Port, in a large black open drum and about 30 smaller containers.

Vandals also entered a secure area at the back of the site and smashed portacabin windows before splashing oil both inside and outside the structure.

It is not clear whether the person who dumped the oil is believed to have also committed the criminal damage, and the States police declined to make further comment.

Richard Runacres, from Environmental Protection, said: ‘Instances like this are not common. The last big oil dumping we had was back in 2012 when engine oil was dumped in St Ouen’s Bay.’

Anyone with information about the dumping, which happened between 9 and 12 October, is being asked to contact the States police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Environmental Protection can be contacted on 709535 and envprotection@gov.je.