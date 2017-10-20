Style Awards’ global audience in the millions, says organiser

And now plans are underway for the 2018 event, with Jersey businesses being encouraged to start planning their entries.

The event, which is due to take place next year on 28 June, aims to showcase the wealth of talent in the Island across the tourism, food, arts, culture and style arenas.

A number of special awards are also presented to international celebrities, models and fashion designers, with this year Dame Shirley Bassey being honoured with the Icon award, which she accepted at the Royal Jersey Showground with an impromptu rendition of Diamonds Are Forever.

Rapper Professor Green also attended the event and gave a special performance.

Style awards founder Dr Tessa Hartmann, who runs Hartmann House – a creative marketing and branding agency, said that over 47,000 people had voted for the first awards for the more than 48 local businesses shortlisted.

The shortlists for this year’s event – which received a £20,000 grant from the Tourism Development Fund – included local restaurants, shops, hotels, photographers, artists and attractions.

‘They really embraced their nominations and made the absolute best of it, which was amazing to see,’ said Mrs Hartmann.

‘Our objective with these awards is ultimately to change the conversation from finance to lifestyle and celebrate all the other incredible things that Jersey has to offer.’

According to figures sourced from an external media-monitoring agency, Mrs Hartmann – who also founded the Scottish Style Awards – said the 2017 Jersey Style Awards had more than a 2.76 million reach on Twitter, 107,000 on Facebook, 64,000 on Instagram and 3.73 million from national press coverage, making a total audience of 6.66 million people.

And she said it would now be an annual event.

‘Our intention here is to support and nurture the talent, build a legacy of success and in turn showcase how “cool” Jersey is,’ she said.

‘I would hope that it may help encourage other retail investment to the Island too. We also received amazing feedback from the businesses themselves.’

She said that although it would be difficult to top Dame Shirley’s appearance at the event, she added ‘you won’t be disappointed’ in the recipient of Icon of the Year for 2018.

And she said: ‘We hope to have even more celebrities in 2018 and were amazed at how many of our celebrity contacts have already contacted us to see if they can attend next year.’

Mrs Hartmann also paid tribute to all those who had invested in the event, including the Tourism Development Fund and local partners Hettich, Porsche Centre Jersey, Gama Aviation, Fine & Country and Visit Jersey.

Information about how to reserve tickets for next year’s event can be found online at jerseystyleawards.com.

Online applications for the awards are due to open in March.