Police appeal for witnesses after driving complaint near primary school

News | Published:

THE States Police are appealing for witnesses following a complaint about the manner in which a blue BMW overtook a large vehicle near a primary school.

(19643361)

A statement released by the force says: 'The incident involved a blue BMW overtaking a petrol tanker just outside Mont Nicolle School at around 8:30am on the morning of Friday 20 October 2017.

'Police would especially like to speak to anyone who may have dash camera footage of this incident.'

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

