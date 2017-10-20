Flood warning issued as 'weather bomb' Brian is set to batter Jersey

The storm – a rare 'weather bomb' – is expected to bring gale-force winds around the Island and severe gale-force winds in the mid-Channel.

It could cause some minor damage and bring down trees, according to the authorities.

Condor has already cancelled all of Saturday's high-speed services.

A 'weather bomb' is a term for a low pressure system whose pressure falls rapidly – by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours – in a process known as explosive cyclogenesis.

Storm Brian has dropped by 50 mb in 24 hours.

The process creates extremely strong and damaging winds. Storm Brian has undergone this process out in the Atlantic and by the time it reaches land it will be a large and powerful area of low pressure.

Meanwhile, Jersey Met has issued a red warning – the highest level of alert – for flooding along Jersey's south coast during Saturday's high tides at 8.08 am and 8.21 pm.

It warns that 'high tides and large swells are expected to cause flooding along Jersey's south coast. Some coastal roads may need to be closed.'

Jersey Met forecaster Peter Munns said: 'We are expecting the worst of the weather during daylight hours of Saturday, mainly from late morning to mid-afternoon.

'We are expecting gale-force winds with gusts to 55 mph, possibly 60 mph, and squally showers.'

What is a weather bomb?

Here is an explanation from the UK Met Office:

'A 'weather bomb' is an unofficial term for a low pressure system whose central pressure falls 24 millibars in 24 hours in a process known as explosive cyclogenesis.

Rapid acceleration of air caused by the jet stream high up in the atmosphere can remove air from the column, reducing its weight so causing pressure to fall at sea level. This in turn sucks in air which converges from surrounding regions resulting in faster and faster rotation of the circulation, in the same way that ice skaters spin faster by drawing their arms in. The resulting winds peak over a period of a few hours and can be strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage.'