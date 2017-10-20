Drunk bike rider had no training

Romanian chef Vladut-Vasile Odaie (20), of Gloucester Street, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £1,100 for the offences.

Centenier Edgar Wallis said that at about 2.15 am on Sunday 10 September police were called to outside an address on Grande Route de la Côte, St Clement, as a result of a motorcycle collision.

The officer found the motorbike on its side and the defendant was at the scene in a dazed state.

After assessment by paramedics, he was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department.

When questioned by the police, Odaie said: ‘I was riding along at less than 30 mph and I braked – the bike skidded from under me.’

Advocate Sarah Dale, defending, said that the defendant did not appreciate that he was over the limit and he felt fine to drive.

However, she said that he did appreciate he should have done his compulsory basic training (CBT).

She said that he was due to do his CBT the following week, and as he was excited about doing so, he took the bike out for a ride. It was also a wet night and the roads were slippy.

The Magistrate, Bridget Shaw, said: If you are going to drive any vehicle on the road, you have to be safe for yourself and any member of the public.

‘You were hurt, but fortunately no one else was.

‘You also have to make sure that you are completely sober if you are driving.’