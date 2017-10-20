Bull terrier bit next door’s dog on head

As a result of the attack at St Peter’s Country apartments in March, Antonio Manuel da Silva Rico (63), the owner of the dog, named George, admitted to not keeping his pet under control.

The court heard that George escaped through a door and attacked the dog, which was being walked on a lead.

Centenier John Camara said: ‘A white dog came out and bit the bull-mastiff a few times. The last bite was to the bull-mastiff’s head, and it was clamped on.’

He said that a woman came out of the property and started pulling George and shouting ‘Stop’ but the dog held on.

‘A man then approached with a bucket of water and threw it over the dog, which immediately let go,’ Mr Camara said.

The court heard that the man walking the dog was scared he would be bitten and worried about the injuries to the dog. The bull-mastiff suffered several cuts to his head and a bloodshot eye.

Da Silva Rico agreed to meet the vet’s bill of £162.87 and the court ordered that when George is in public he will have to be kept on a lead and wear a muzzle.

Magistrate Bridget Shaw said to da Silva Rico: ‘If there was to be another event, you know it could be a lot more serious next time.’