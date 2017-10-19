Advertising
Road closures and accidents reported by police as stormy weather hits Jersey
ROADS were closed at Havre des Pas for a period this evening between the White Horse pub and Cleveland Road due to high tides and strong winds, the State police have said.
The force has also had to deal with two road accidents – one near the Mark Jordan on the Beach restaurant at Beaumont and another on the eastbound exit of the underpass, which caused a traffic lane to be closed.
