Overhaul the tribunal system, lawyers say

The Jersey Law Commission, an independent body that makes recommendations to the States about modernising and simplifying the law, has published a new report looking at how administrative redress can be improved in the Island.

Within the report, the commission makes a series of key recommendations, including that a new tribunal – the Jersey Administrative Appeals Tribunal – should be created, merging eight existing tribunals and taking on responsibility for more than 50 rights of appeal against administrative decisions that currently have to go to the Royal Court.

The commission says that the JAAT should have user-friendly procedures so that people without legal advice and representation can use the system.

And it adds that legal representation paid for from public funds should be provided in a small number of cases where it is necessary to ensure a fair trial.

It has also called for a more detailed study of complaints about Health and Social Services, which accounts for the most formal complaints of any States department.

And the commission has recommended that a new Jersey Public Services Ombudsman should be created to replace the States of Jersey Complaints Panel, which currently deals with complaints about ministers and departments.

Andrew Le Sueur, who led the review and combines his part-time role on the commission with his job as professor of constitutional justice and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Essex, said it was important that the public had a 21st-century system at their disposal.

‘From cradle to grave, individuals and businesses in the Island are subject to administrative decisions taken by ministers, civil servants, parishes and other public authorities,’ he said. ‘When things go wrong, it’s important that there are user-friendly ways of putting them right. Jersey’s administrative redress system has developed haphazardly over the years and it lacks transparency. The Law Commission’s package of reforms will bring our administrative redress system into the 21st century.’

Jersey Law Commission chairman Clive Chaplin added: ‘The Law Commission exists to help bring about practical improvements in the Island’s legal system. Our work on this project is now completed and the next step will be for the Council of Ministers and States Members to consider our recommendations.’

The other recommendations include:

There should be a legal duty for the Chief Minister to issue guidance to public bodies about fair and effective handling of complaints.

The Chief Minister should have a legal duty to make an annual report to the States of Jersey on administrative justice.

A ‘right to good administration’ should be enacted into Jersey law.

Five laws that create a right of appeal to a minister should be amended so that the appeal goes to the JAAT as the commission says it is not constitutionally appropriate for politicians to adjudicate on appeals.

If the States reject the recommendation to abolish the Complaints Panel, the commission will make a series of alternative recommendations about how it can be made more effective.