New beer festival for Jersey

Because this weekend the inaugural Jersey Craft Beer and Street Food Festival is due to take place at The Parade.

And as well as craft beer, there will also be food stalls, talks, tastings and local and international entertainment – including a performance from the first DJ ever to perform on British TV.

The event, which is due to open at 5 pm tomorrow and runs on Saturday and Sunday between 1 pm and 11 pm, will be held undercover in a marquee next to the Don Monument.

It has been organised by the directors of the Reasons Festival, Ben Newman and John O’Connell, and will cater for up to 1,000 people at any one time.

Local and guest DJs and live acts are due to perform, including Jersey’s Nic Dinnie, Monty Taft and Craig Alder. Mr Newman, whose work on a new catering business Cured helped to inspire the event, and Mr O’Connell are also scheduled to play.

Saturday night will include a performance from international DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine and on Sunday disco heavyweight Greg Wilson, an English DJ and producer associated with the 1980s electro scene in Manchester and who was the first DJ to play on British TV, is due to perform.

Mr Newman said they had aimed to organise an event that they would like to attend.

‘We kind of felt it was the right time to do it in Jersey. And we wanted to organise something outside of the summer, and an event like this isn’t so weather dependent,’ he said.

‘There will be a real nice chilled vibe, with some interesting craft beers from some well-known brewers, a handful of street vendors, and a series of great entertainment touching on funk, soul and disco.’

He added that there would also be a talk from Jason Wyse of the Silkworth Charity Group, which works with those affected by alcohol and drug addiction.

‘We felt we had a responsibility because we are often promoting events where alcohol is consumed. I think we need to be a little bit more vocal about the Island’s addiction issues, and this relationship with Silkworth is something we want to develop over the next few years,’ he said.

Tickets will be available on the door for £12 or they can be bought cheaper in advance.