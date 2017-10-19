Flood warning issued

A combination of gale-force winds and big spring tides are expected to cause waves to break over sea walls.

Jersey Met has issued an orange tide warning – the second-highest level of alert.

It states: 'Waves breaking over sea walls are expected to cause problems with water and debris on roads along Jersey’s south coast during tonight's and tomorrow's high tides.

'Some flooding may occur. High tide is at 7:13 pm Thursday evening (11.0 m), 7:35 am Friday (11.1 m) and Friday evening at 7:48 pm (11.1 m).'

An orange-level wind warning has also been issued.

Another storm is due to hit the Island late on Friday and into Saturday, bringing more gale-force winds.

Condor is currently monitoring forecasts for Friday and the weekend and is expected to issue sailing information later.

The storm gate at the Elizabeth Marina has been raised and will stay in position until further notice.