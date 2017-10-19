Menu

Advertising

Condor cancels all fast-ferry services for Saturday

News | Published:

CONDOR has cancelled all high-speed ferry services for Saturday following forecasts of severe weather.

Aerial photographs .Condor Liberation . Picture: TONY PIKE. (19634764)

The Jersey leg of Condor Liberation's Poole to Channel Islands service on Friday has also been cancelled.

The islands are expected to be hit by gale-force winds on Friday and Saturday.

In a statement on its website, Condor said: 'A severe weather front is approaching the English Channel and Channel Islands area this weekend with forecasted wave and wind speeds to be well outside our operational limits for our high speed vessels.

'As a result it has become necessary to cancel ALL high speed services on Saturday 21st October 2017.

'All affected passengers should contact their booking agent or phone our contact centre on 0345 609 1026 to discuss alternative options.

'Phone lines are expected to be busy, please be patient.'

News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News