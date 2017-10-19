Condor cancels all fast-ferry services for Saturday

The Jersey leg of Condor Liberation's Poole to Channel Islands service on Friday has also been cancelled.

The islands are expected to be hit by gale-force winds on Friday and Saturday.

In a statement on its website, Condor said: 'A severe weather front is approaching the English Channel and Channel Islands area this weekend with forecasted wave and wind speeds to be well outside our operational limits for our high speed vessels.

'As a result it has become necessary to cancel ALL high speed services on Saturday 21st October 2017.

'All affected passengers should contact their booking agent or phone our contact centre on 0345 609 1026 to discuss alternative options.

'Phone lines are expected to be busy, please be patient.'