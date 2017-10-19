Child immunisation exceeds WHO target

In a report published by the States Statistics Unit, figures show that more than 96 per cent of all babies born in Jersey during 2016 received the recommended vaccinations, protecting them against diseases including whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, Hib [a leading cause of bacterial meningitis among children under five], meningococcal C and pneumococcal disease. This figure was similar to 2015.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has said it that it will offer the nasal flu vaccine to all primary school children this year, with nurses due to visit schools from 30 October. Previously it had only been available to those up to Year 3.

Immunisation uptake refers to the proportion of the eligible population who have received the recommended doses of the relevant vaccines.

The European Region of WHO recommends that on a national basis at least 95 per cent of children are vaccinated against disease preventable by immunisation and targeted for elimination or control.

The Immunisation Statistics 2016 report shows that of the children reaching five years of age in 2016, 97 per cent had received at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. There was a similar uptake rate in 2015.

Dr Linda Diggle, head of preventive programmes for the Health Department, said: ‘On the whole, uptake rates of vaccinations in Jersey compare favourably with those of the UK. It’s evident from the figures that our population recognises the importance of prevention being better than cure.’

Last year 70 per cent of Islanders who reached 70 during the year had a shingles vaccine to minimise their chances of suffering from the painful condition. In 2010, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that a shingles vaccination programme should be introduced for adults aged 70 and a catch-up programme for those aged 71 to 79. The programme was introduced in Jersey last year.

Compared to the previous year the number of schoolchildren immunised against flu was up by two per cent to 59 per cent, with all Year 3 students offered the vaccine for the first time.

In addition 28 per cent of pregnant women received the vaccine last year – the same number as in 2015. A total of 50 per cent of over-65s also received it, again the same as the year before, as did 24 per cent of at-risk people of working age (26% in 2015), 14 per cent of at-risk school children (16% in 2015), and 32 per cent of two- to four-year-olds (25% in 2015).