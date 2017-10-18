Advertising
Young cyclist in hospital after collision with car
A 12-YEAR-OLD cyclist was taken to hospital this morning after colliding with a car in St Clement.
The boy was in collision with a silver Honda driven by a 43-year-old woman at the junction of La Blinerie and Grande Route de St Clement at about 8.25 am.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
