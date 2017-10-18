Woman knocked down by delivery driver who had never held a licence

Rui Jose Silva Teixeira (27), of Queen’s Road, who admitted driving without a valid licence and without insurance, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and banned from driving for six months.

And he was told by Magistrate Bridget Shaw: ‘This was a serious matter and one that was made even worse as you were driving for a job.

'You said you had a licence when you didn’t. However, your employer should have checked and you should not have been able to drive.’

She went on: ‘How would you feel if a member of your family was injured in a collision with a person who was driving without insurance? I am sure you would be furious.’

Centenier Peter Garrett said that the police were called by ambulance staff who attended to the injured pedestrian at about 5.45 pm on 29 August.

The court heard that when the collision took place the woman was looking over her shoulder at oncoming traffic and did not see the reversing van.

Mr Garrett said that there was very little speed involved as the van was parallel parking. The woman suffered bruising.

Advocate James Turnbull, defending, said that Teixeira was a first offender who also has another job as a gardener. He added that the defendant took the job as a delivery driver a couple of weeks before the collision as he was behind with his rent.